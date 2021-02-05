EntertainmentInternational News

Sound of Music star, Christopher Plummer dies at 91


Christopher Plummer, the distinguished Canadian actor best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in the movie ‘The Sound of Music’ has died at the age of 91.

His family confirmed the news, saying he died peacefully at home in Connecticut with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side

Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years, said: “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words.

“He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.

Plummer was best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical ‘The Sound of Music’. He also won an Oscar in 2012 for his supporting turn in the film ‘Beginners’, becoming the oldest actor ever to win the academy award for supporting actor.

Plummer had a long and acclaimed career on stage, with two Tony awards. In films, he was also known for The Insider, 12 Monkeys, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and A Beautiful Mind. He also contributed voices for Up, An American Tale and the Madeline TV series.

Born Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer in Toronto in December 1929, Plummer grew up in Montreal as an only child and was exposed to the arts by his mother at an early age.

He first studied the piano before devoting himself to acting, having decided that playing the piano professionally was very lonely and very hard work.

He made his debut on the New York stage role in 1954’s The Starcross Story alongside the actress Mary Astor. It ran for just one performance but did not stop him landing more stage work and then leading roles.

Plummer made his film debut in 1958’s Stage Struck, directed by Sidney Lumet. He was nominated for a Tony the following year and eventually won the award in 1974 for playing Cyrano de Bergerac.

 

