Williams Babalola

Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman Southeast Governors’ Forum, David Umahi , has announced that open grazing in the region remains banned.

Umahi, who spoke during the All Progressives Congress stakeholders meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, said the Southeast Governors’ Forum had also banned the movement of cows by foot and charged leaders to demonstrate patriotism in their conduct to safeguard the unity of the country.

“We are living in a dangerous time. Without patriotism to our nation Nigeria, it is very difficult to have a peaceful time,” he said.

A report by Vanguard said the APC governor enjoined leaders and stakeholders of the zone to speak up and desist from playing politics with the security of the zone and nation.

He said “Governors of South East have been calling on our leaders to speak out on the security of the zone and unity of Nigeria. I read on paper where someone said he was giving governors of South East 7-days to ban open grazing. The governors of southeast had banned open grazing and movement of cows by foot into South East in each of states of the zone.”

The chairman of the southeast Governors’ Forum warned people of the zone against dissemination of fake videos on social media especially with the killing of Fulanis by IPOB, stressing that the act is capable of instigating crisis in the country “What our people must know is that security is not political. What is demanded of the leaders is to put up programmes that favour the people and foster national unity,” Umahi advised. Umahi also announced his support for the call to flush out criminal elements from forests across the nation to boost the security of the country. His words, “In our forests today, we have the kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, all sorts of criminals. Anybody staying in the forest is taking a risk when we say that people should move out of the forests. It is for their safety and security. So, I support that kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, and bandits should be flushed out of our forests”.

