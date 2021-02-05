Williams Babalola

Southern, Middle-Belt leaders have described the nomination of ex-service chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate as an attempt by the Federal Government to secure an escape route for them (ex-service chiefs) at the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, following the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, issued a statement to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, arguing that the president followed the due process as demanded by Section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. Adhesions urged the senate to consider the nominations as urgent.

But SMBLF, in a statement, charged the Senate not to accept the nominations by the president, asserting that the ex-service chiefs failed in their initial appointments and as such, are not qualified to take up new roles in the country. The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Yinka Odumakin, noted that the reason behind the nominations of the ex-service chiefs is unclear to the group but indications reveal that it is targeted at assisting them evade International Criminal Court trial which has been widely agitated for by various right groups in the country. “We do not have a complete understanding of these appointments except guessing it may be to evade ICC trial. But whatever it is, there must be an odious agenda as their woeful tenure does not merit the queer appointments,” SMBLF said. The leaders, while calling on the Senate to reject the nominations, quickly recalled the promise once made by the Senate president that any request brought by Buhari before the Upper Chamber was good for Nigeria and would, therefore, sail through. “It should be rejected but we recall the Senate President once promised that anything Buhari brings is good for Nigeria,” SMBLF said.

Similarly, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to discard Buhari’s request on the ex service chiefs appointment to save Nigeria from international embarrassment.

