The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Oyo State chapter, has condemned the decision of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), to charge nomination fee for prospective candidates contesting in the said election scheduled for May 15, 2021. The party, in a press statement signed by the SPN State Secretary, Comrade Ayodeji Adigun, while welcoming the State Government’s decision to allow OYSIEC conduct the long overdue election into the 33 local government councils in the state, described the action as illegal and will undermine the credibility of the election. The SPN, in the light of the court’s judgement, delivered by Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, that no electoral commission should impose political party fee on prospective candidates, however, called on OYSIEC to rescind the decision and give equal access to interested candidates without any form of discrimination.

