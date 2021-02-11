At least five students of the Ebonyi State University, on Wednesday, slumped at the permanent site of the institution during a stampede that occurred when students were trying to gain access into the exam hall.

It was gathered that the institution had adopted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for some General Studies Program (GST) courses which all students of the institution irrespective of the department of faculty were mandated to take.

The venue for the exam, it was gathered, was small for the overwhelming crowd and all the students from the four campuses of the University were told to come to the ICT centre to write the exam.

“There was poor planning of the exams. The hall had just about 500 computers and the students to write the exams were over 1000,” an anonymous source who spoke to newsmen said.

“Today’s exams has again exposed the sorry state of our state University Many students did not take part in the examination and only 15% of EBSU students wrote the exam.

“Knowing fully well that a one-room apartment, which was paraded as ICT centre cannot accommodate all the students of the institution to write GST 101 and 102.”

“They should’ve typed this exam and make photocopies so as to get to all the students but didn’t because they paraded today’s exam to be a computer-based one.”

“At about 4:15, the invigilators came out to announce that the exam which has been written Midway has been cancelled,” the source said.

He further said that during the course of struggling to go inside the one-room ICT hall to write the exam at least five students collapsed.

“The worst part of it was that there was no Medical centre to rush these students who were already struggling for survival to”, the source said.

The SUG President Abanni Samson, while speaking to newsmen, expressed deep regret at the incident which he described as totally avoidable

“As leaders and firstly students, the SUG share in the pain of all EBSU students and on this note we assure everyone that never again will EBSU students under our leadership made to go through such horror in the name of writing any exam or undertaking any academic activity including experiences with the consultancy unit of the university”.

“The planning could have been better, to prevent the mayhem that was recorded today. I am personally sorry for all who got hurt in any way.”

He implored the community to remain calm until a confirmation is made over the rumoured death.

