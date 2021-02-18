Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi, has told Nigerians not to be cowards and confront bandits whenever they attack their communities.

Magashi said this while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, February 17, minutes after the screening of the service chiefs by members of the House of Representatives.

The Defence Minister’s comment came hours after news filtered that bandits invaded the Government Science College Kagara in Niger State and abducted about 40 individuals, 27 of whom were students.

Reacting to the abduction of the students from their hostels in GSC Kagara, Magashi said;

“Is it (security issue) the responsibility of the military alone? We shouldn’t be cowards. It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary. We shouldn’t be cowards. Sometimes bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots everybody will run. In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression.

“Why should people run away from minor, minor aggressions? We should stand and face them. If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away”

Just less than six hours after the Minister’s press briefing, bandits struck communities in Niger State again, killing an unspecified number of persons and abducting over 30 people.

