Williams Babalola

Legendary singer and producer, Stevie Wonder, has unveiled plans to permanently relocate to the Republic of Ghana in West Africa.

The multiple award-winning singer made this known when he appeared on the Oprah Winfrey’s show, “ The Oprah Conversation ” on Apple TV+.

The Los Angeles resident said his decision was informed by the fear of racial injustice for his descendants.

Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, has visited the country on numerous occasions and has been recorded in the past describing Ghana as a place with “more of a sense of community” having “fallen in love” with the country during his visits.

The 22 Grammy award-winning musician wants to see America smile one more time before he relocates to Ghana.

According to the physically impaired songwriter, “I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana. I’m going to do that. I’m going to move permanently to Ghana.

“Because I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children’s have to say ‘Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. What kind of shit is that?” the singer quizzed.

Wonder also wish the world is free from hate for one another.

“I want the world to get better. I want us to get beyond this place. I want us all to go to the funeral of hate. That’s what I want,” he said.

The 70-year-old is one of the most successful songwriters and musicians of all time. Considered a child prodigy, Stevie Wonder started his career early and was signed with Motown’s Tamla label at the very young age of 11.

Wonder is often hailed as a genius, and has been credited as a pioneer and influence to musicians of various genres including rhythm and blues, pop, soul, gospel, funk and jazz.