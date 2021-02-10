The rumour that herdsmen went to attack Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka in his house in Abeokuta is not true. Herdsmen did not break into his house.

A viral video clip circulating on Social media had alleged that some herdsmen invaded Soyinka’s residence and made an attempt on his life.

But Dr Olu Agunloye a former Minister of Power and Steel and former Minister of State for Defence, has debunked the fake news, insisting that no attempt was made on the professor’s life.

“There were no attacks and no attempts to attack the Nobel Laureate. What happened was that herdsmen led their cattle to graze in Prof Soyinka’s unfenced compound again yesterday despite his strong warnings to the herdsmen.

“Prof Soyinka has been living in the forest at the outskirt of Abeokuta around Ajangboun, Kemta-Idi-Aba in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, in an area designated as Government Reserved Area, GRA, since late 1980s.

“However, in recent times, cattle herders have desecrated the grounds of Professor Soyinka’s compound by flooding it with cows. The Professor summoned the herdsmen and sternly warned them to stop the ugly practice. He told them in very clear terms that it was unacceptable.

“However, the herdsmen broke the rules yesterday thinking that Prof Soyinka was not home. When the Professor accosted them, they fled into the bush leaving their cows behind.

“Prof Soyinka reported the incident to the Police who later arrested the herdsmen and their cows.

“We can say categorically that Prof Soyinka and his house were not physically attacked but his compound was violated by recalcitrant herdsmen who wanted to turn his compound to a grazing field. Prof Soyinka and his family remain okay in their Abeokuta home,” he said.

However, the Police succeeded in arresting a Fulani herdsman on Wednesday, for grazing his cattle on the premises of the Professor.

The herdsman identified as Awwalu, led the herd of 23 cattle.

