Fuji musician Sulaimon Alao Adekunle , more popularly known as KS1 Malaika, has been involved in a motor accident.

The incident which happened on Wednesday night at Awoyaya Bus Stop along the Lekki- Epe expressway in Lagos occurred barely two weeks after he celebrated his 48th birthday on February 15th precisely

Confirming the news, his manager Yemi Oladehinde said the musician was on his way home when a motorcyclist without headlamp who was coming from the Epe outbound lane tried to turn back towards the Epe inbound lane. In the ensuing confusion, the accident happened.

“It was while trying to avoid hitting and killing the motorcyclist that Malaika swerved and his SUV, a Lexus 470 summersaulted about three times before stopping.

“Malaika was rescued by other motorists and passersby. Luckily he and the two other occupants of the SUV did not suffer any injury,” his manager concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...