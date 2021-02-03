Activist and businessman, Sunday Adeyemo more popularly known as Sunday Igboho has tendered his unreserved apology to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi for calling him a slave to the Fulani oligarchy.

He made a passionate appeal on Wednesday admitting that his comments against the Ooni were unwarranted and in bad taste.

Sunday had in the early hours of Wednesday on an Instagram live session had berated the Ooni, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and APC chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not doing enough to stem the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen but were rather pandering to the whims of the Fulani oligarchy.

Igboho then resorted to calling them slaves to Fulanis who only go to Abuja to collect money rather than speak the truth to authority,

Following the uproar his comments elicited in the South West, he is now apologizing for his utterances.

In his apology, Igboho said his comments were a slip of tongue that he could not have been bold enough to repeat in the presence of the Ooni who currently occupies the stool of the king of historic Yoruba town, Ile-Ife.

Igboho said he was speaking out of frustration about the wide spread killings linked to Fulani herdsmen, a recurring decimal he said Yoruba leaders appeared to have been too timid to take up with President Muhammad Buhari.

Igboho said his agitation for the expulsion of criminal elements of Fulani origin from Yoruba land was a quest to secure Yoruba children’s future. Nonetheless, he said he has been in touch with the Ooni and both have had a discussion on the matter with the traditional ruler assuring him of his forgiveness.

So far his apology his only for the Ooni as he didn’t address Tinubu nor Makinde in the apology video even though he called the trio Fulani slaves.

