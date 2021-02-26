Weeks after the Inspector General of Police issued an arrest warrant for Yoruba activist and businessman, Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho, for giving an eviction notice to killer herdsmen in Igangan area of Ibarapa local government area of Ibadan, a joint team of the Nigerian army, the police and the Directorate of State Security, DSS, made an attempt to arrest the activist today but they were boldly resisted.

The incidence happened on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst the activist was on his way to see an Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in Lagos.

The joint team made up of 40 officers were reportedly resisted by Igboho and a few people on his entourage.

Reacting to the unfortunate incidence, former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode, who paid a visit to Sunday Igboho in his home in Ibadan last week, condemned the attempt to arrest the activist in equivocal terms.

He said, “I spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office.

“I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.

“Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”

