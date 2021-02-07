Yoruba businessman and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says his family is worried over the cause he has been fighting; asking herders, mostly of Fulani extraction, to leave some parts in Oyo and Ogun following incidences of rape, killings and maiming attributed to owners of farmlands and their destruction.

Also, Sunday Igboho has said that no human being can kill him and he will not be distracted from his cause.

“I am not afraid of anything or anyone but God. God is the owner and controller of every soul. It is only God who can kill me. No human being can kill me, so I cannot be afraid of any mortal,” he said.

“My children challenge and persuade me to quit every day. They wave the caution sign to me every time. My wife is also very worried about the cause that I fight but I have to do this for the liberation of my people, anyway. But I am equally worried for my people who are being dehumanised and oppressed in their own territory for no just reason.

“Those who should address the issue just fold their arms and watch because they are compromised. This struggle is for the good of all so that when I am gone they would not live in subjection.”

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, had kicked against the quit notice Igboho had given the Fulanis in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo, but Sunday Igboho said he can work in harmony with the governor in as much as “he recognises the fact that we have the fundamental right to secure our people and to protect their interest.”

“We are sure that the governor is able to feel the pulse of the people who are feeling the heat from the killer herdsmen and we believe that he would rise up to the occasion and do the needful.

“If they call me for a meeting to discuss the burning issue of security to end the impunity by the killer herders, I shall gladly oblige. I am ready for any genuine approach to stopping the herders’ madness against our parents, brothers and sisters in Yorubaland. Why should our people, harmless for that matter, be going through all the horrible experiences without getting justice? And everybody folds their arms, looking on as if nothing is wrong,” Punch reports.

He called on Yoruba people to be united and stop playing politics with the lives of the people. He said royal fathers, politicians, the youth and the elders should speak with one voice, and there should not be any discord in Yorubaland.

He said Yoruba leaders should remember, “That the first Oyo Empire was mowed down by this same set of people. The second Oyo Empire at Igboho Oyo was equally destroyed by the same people. This time, our people must be protected by all Yoruba people.”

On the purported N11m raised by Nigerians in diaspora to support his cause, Sunday Igboho in his exact words said, “I don’t need such and there is nothing like that.”

