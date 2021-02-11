One Favour Adindu has been arrested by me of the Lagos State Police after she allegedly stabbed the daughter of a co-tenant, Adanne Ochinachi-Opara, to death in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

Favour and Adanne’s parents were neighbours living in the same compund.

It was gathered that Adenne’s father, Kennedy Opara, had left home for a child dedication when a fracas occurred between his daughter and Favour.

In the process of the duo engaging in a scuffle, Favour allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Adenne in the chest.

Neighbours rushed Adenne to a nearby hospital in the area, however, she was pronounced dead.

The father of the deceased told PUNCH that the police had commenced investigation into the matter. He added that his daughter was killed out of envy.

He said:

“I am Adenne’s father; the incident happened in our place of residence and it was as a result of envy and greed. Our landlord does not stay with us. The person responsible for the crime is a tenant’s daughter; they are children and not adults.

“I have written my statement at the police station; they still want to get a corona form to be signed by the magistrate after which the case will be pushed to the SCIID, Panti, Yaba.

“As a result of the shock, my wife and children are not at home; they are all currently staying with my wife’s sister, who also lives in Ejigbo. I will give more details when I speak with them.”

Speaking, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the knife allegedly used in perpetrating the crime was recovered at the scene.

Adejobi added that investigations have begun while the victim’s corpse had been deposited in a mortuary.

He said, “On February 4, 2021, around 8.30pm, one Kennedy Opara reported at the station that while away for a child dedication at the Omiyale area, his wife called him around 4.30pm that their neighbour’s daughter, one Favour Adindu, 14, had stabbed their daughter, Adanne, 12, in her chest during a scuffle between them.

“She was rushed to the Living Spring Hospital on Alafia Avenue in the Orioke area of Ejigbo for medical attention, but the doctor on duty pronounced her dead. The corpse was later deposited in the Isolo General Hospital morgue for autopsy and report.

“However, the suspect has been arrested and is undergoing interrogation, and a kitchen knife was also recovered at the scene. Further development will be communicated.”

