Williams Babalola

Five Chinese regulators have invited Tesla to defend the authenticity and safety of cars produced by the company.

As Tesla speeds the production of its Model Y in its Shanghai factory, there have been several grievances over the quality of its product with many alleging that there has been abnormal acceleration and battery fires.

In 2020, Tesla sold 120,000 units of its electric car in China, making it its largest market after the U.S.

As a statement released on Monday quizzed the carmaker, it promised to heighten self-inspection and strengthen its internal management.

Tesla has enjoyed the support of China, the world largest car market with the Chinese government promoting the adoption of electric cars in the country. As at last month, Tesla sold 15,484 locally-made vehicles in China, reports from China Passenger Car Association reveals.

However, these are hard times for the company as several complaints and stiff regulations have be laid down by Chinese consumer watchdogs, who has ordered Tesla to boost internal management, obey the Chinese law and regulations as well as, protecting consumers’ right.

Tesla Shanghai said it “sincerely accepted the guidance of government departments” and that it had “deeply reflected on shortcomings” in a statement. This is not the first time a nation has queried the quality of Tesla product as as the US had already instructed the carmaker to recall large numbers of Model S and Model X cars over failing touchscreens. The timing couldn’t be worse for the world’s most valuable car company as it faces growing competition from Chinese rivals. Chinese electric-vehicle startup NIO unveiled a fourth production model last month while Li Auto and XPeng have new models in production. Elon Musk’ s car firm won approval for its Shanghai factory in 2018, becoming the first foreign automaker to operate a wholly-owned plant in China. On Monday, Tesla threw its weight behind Bitcoin after revealing it bought $1.5bn (£1.1bn) of the cryptocurrency in January and expects to start accepting it as payment in future.

