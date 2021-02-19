Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has punctured claim that the terror gang, Boko Haram, has been technically defeated. The former Chief of Army Staff stunned the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs led by Mohammed Bulkachuwa, while answering questions from lawmakers who screened him along with other former Service Chiefs ahead of their confirmation as Non career ambassadors designates, he said that insurgents would continue to constitute menace to security of the country in the next 20 years, calling for concerted efforts to surmount the Boko Haram terror group. Buratai, who identified lack of social infrastructures, poor access to Western education as issues fueling poverty in the Northeast and ultimately, made the youth amenable to suicidal doctrines of Boko Haram, noted that approach to counter terrorism must be multi-pronged.

