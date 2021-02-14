Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened on Monday but at the end of February, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, has said.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Popoola said the bridge would experience one more total closure from February 19 to 21 before completion of the project for the final re-opening by the end of February.

“Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened on the 15th of February 2021 as announced earlier on.

“In order not to create untold hardship for the motoring public using the Third Mainland Bridge for their daily activities, the contractor is not allowed to close the Third Mainland Bridge during the week to cast concrete.

“Lane markings on the completed section must be completed,’’ he said.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing regret the inconveniences the extra days may have caused the Lagosians,’’ he said.

He further explained that the bridge would be totally shut down from midnight on Feb. 19 to 21st to cast concrete on the last expansion joint, adding that the concrete would require between three to four days to set.

These processes, according to Popoola, could drag to the end of February when the highway would eventually be opened up.

“We are looking at the end of the month for the reopening of the bridge. That is the end of this February.

“They will cast concrete on the last expansion joint next weekend. We are not allowed to cast during the week so that the traffic will not be too much for people going to work.

“They will cast next weekend and after casting, we need about three or four days to do post-tensioning. That is why we are looking at end of February completion.

“Casting will be done next weekend for the last expansion joint, it will require total closure of the bridge next weekend just to prevent vibration.

“So if we close the bridge Friday night, then we cast on Saturday by Sunday we will open it. That will be the last total closure to fix the last expansion joint,’’ he said,’’ he told

The 11.8km bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

Like this: Like Loading...