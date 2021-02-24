Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital with leg injuries following his involvement in a major lone crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department disclosed that it responded to a “single-vehicle roll-over collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes” around 7 am local time on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the 45-year-old golfer was rescued by firefighters and paramedics with “jaws of life” and he was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance, where he is in “serious” condition and is being treated for his injuries.

Woods’s manager Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest, “He was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods had been in California for a video shoot and had attended the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend. Woods has not competed this year after undergoing back surgery in January.

The PGA Tour released a statement shortly after news of the crash broke. “We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today,” read the statement. “We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

In 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Florida after he was discovered passed out in his car. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving over the incident.

In 2009 he was involved in another crash near his home in Florida, which led to news that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The fallout led to Woods losing sponsors and he took an extended break from golf to address issues in his private life.

