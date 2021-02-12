Williams Babalola

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief, Yoshiro Mori , has announced that he will resign from his position over leaked verbal attacks he made on women at a private meeting.

Mori, who made this announcement on Friday, noted that he would rather not maintain the position than become a distraction to organising the game.

The Olympics chief expressed his deepest apologies over the leaked remarks and vowed to resign before the end of Friday while also admitting that his remarks has caused a lot of set backs for the organising body of the Games.

“The important thing is that the Olympic Games are held in July. If I am going to be a distraction to organising the Games by being in my position, I think that is a situation we should avoid,” Mori stated.

The Street Journal had earlier reported his impending resignation.

Mori, a former Japanese Prime Minister, has been under fire since last week, when he was quoted to have said, “Board meetings with lots of women take longer because women are competitive. If one member raises their hand to speak, others might think they need to talk too.” Speaking at a news conference last week, the 83-year-old soon to be ex Olympics chief, confirmed he made the remarks behind closed doors and said he was sorry for doing so. He initially said he was not considering stepping down, but was forced to change course due to the continue public outrage in Japan, where women regularly face gender discrimination in the workplace and when seeking positions of power. Japanese women are one of the most discriminated against based on their gender. World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report revealed that the country’s gender gap is “by far the largest among all advanced economies.” The report ranked Japan 121 out of 153 countries, in part due to its findings that women only make up 5.3% of board members on listed companies and only 10% of parliamentarians, one of the lowest levels of female political representation in the world. Mori clarified that his intention while making the remark was different from the way the news portrayed it. Shortly after the announcement, he attended the board meeting and said, “I actually worked a lot to allow the women to voice out. I appointed the women to give them an opportunity to state what they wanted to state. I have no intention of neglecting women at all.” The Olympic Organising Committee must now find a new leader as it races to open the Games on July 23 in a country struggling to cope with rising CoVID-19 case numbers.

