Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle now refers to actress, Rosy Meurer as his wife.⁣

In a birthday message Olakunle penned to Meurer on Monday, February 15, 2021, he described her as “Mrs Churchill”.⁣

“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock,” he wrote.⁣

He also disclosed that she stood by him when the world was against him.⁣

“When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me,” he added.⁣

“When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost. Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God.”⁣

Recall that back in 2017, shortly after her split from Olakunle Churchill. Dikeh had accused Meurer, who was a former personal assistant to Churchill Olakunle, for wrecking her marriage.⁣

“I am aware of her. I am aware that she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware that my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason that my husband abandoned his son and me for close to two months just before the big foundation thing we did in December,” Tonto Dikeh had disclosed in an interview.⁣

⁣Meurer debunked the allegations.⁣ However, both Meurer and Churchill have remained very close friends, with both penning emotional messages to each other on their birthdays.