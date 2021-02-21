The Niger State government has announced the release of passengers abducted by bandits from a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) near Zungeru in the Yakila District of Rafi.

According to a post on the Twitter account of Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger, the state government secured the release of all the passengers abducted from the NSTA bus.

The passengers, about 28 of them, were abducted on Sunday, February 14, 2021, while they journeyed in the Niger State Government-owned transport vehicle.

Few days after the abduction, the bandits released a video of the captives including women and children. The captives were seen surrounded by their abductors armed with AK pattern rifles and at least one rocket-propelled grenade.

They pleaded with the government to ensure their release while their abductors were demanded N500 million ransom.

‌While the government was thinking of how to work towards the release of abducted passengers, gunmen struck again. They invaded the Government Science College in Kagara in the state and abducted 27 students, some staff, and their families.

In view of the abduction, Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi visited the Niger State governor and then embarked on a visit to bandits’ hideout in the forest.

Gumi has been at the forefront, calling on the government to grant amnesty to bandits who have been terrorizing the country.

