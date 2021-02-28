A team of military and police have rescued a bridal train abducted by Boko Haram on Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway in Borno State.

It was gathered that the bride and her team were kidnapped by the insurgents on Friday at about 1 pm around Mainok on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

The insurgents made the captives to drive their two vehicles into the bush and begin a long journey to a destination believed to be Sambisa Forest.

The bride was said to have left Maiduguri with her team for the bridegroom’s residence in Damaturu in a convoy of two vehicles before the terrorists intercepted them and led them into the bush.

The joint team of the military and members of the Borno State Rapid Response Squad (comprising policemen, members of Civilian JTF and local hunters) hotly pursued the insurgents.

After going several kilometres on the bush path, through Friday night, the security agents spotted the insurgents and engaged them in a gun duel.

The 15 captives, including the two drivers, were rescued. They were able to tow the vehicles initially conveying the bride back into town, setting the bride and her all-female team free. Confirming the rescue to PUNCH, the Borno RRS Commander, Abioye Babalola, who led his team to retrieve the abductees, said they went throughout the night on the pursuit of the terrorist group who had abducted a bride and her team on the highway somewhere in Mainok. Babalola said the recovery team was led by an officer of the Nigerian Army with a strong presence of soldiers, but his team were there to offer support. He said, “After a long pursuit, we were able to get them freed, but we had to overpower the terrorist group who exchange gunfire with us for several minutes. “The bride and her team and two male drivers were freed. In all, they were 15 persons freed.”

