Former President Donald Trump on Thursday, 4 February, submitted his resignation from Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Trump’s resignation comes just weeks after the union’s national Board voted to have his membership reevaluated by a disciplinary committee, relating to what a press release at the time called Trump’s role in inciting the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred, democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press, union president Gabrielle Carteris said.

“There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.

In his resignation letter, addressed directly to Carteris and made available by SAG-AFTRA on its official website, Trump wrote: ”I write to you today regarding the so-called disciplinary committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union, y our organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors.

”While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander, Wall Street, Money Never Sleeps and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice to name just a few.

In response to Trump’s resignation, the union released a statement that simply read: “Thank you.

