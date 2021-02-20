Williams Babalola

About 21 Islamic State group jihadists have been killed in the Syrian desert by series of air strikes fired by government ally, Russia.

According to AFP , a monitor disclosed on Saturday that over the past 24 hours, there have been different air assault on the group of jihadists.

The 21 were killed in at least 130 air strikes “carried out over the past 24 hours by the Russian air force targeting the ‘Islamic State’ group in an area on the edge of the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Raqqa”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The raids, which continued into Saturday, follow a series of IS attacks Friday on government and allied forces that killed at least eight members of a pro-Damascus militia, the Britain-based monitor said.

The jihadists and Syrian government, have over the months used the large desert, known as the Badia in Arabic, as their battleground, having turned it to a scene of increasingly frequent fighting. The Syrian government forces enjoy the support of the Russian air power.

IS overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border “caliphate” in 2014 before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat.

The jihadists have incessantly launched attacks on the nation mostly in the Badia desert which spreads from the central province of Homs to the border with Iraq.

More than 1,300 government troops have been killed in these clashes, as well as 145 pro-Iran militia members and more than 750 IS jihadists, according to the Observatory.

Since Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011, more than 387,000 people have been killed and millions forced from their homes.

Syria is a country in Western Asia, bordering Lebanon to the southwest, the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Turkey to the north, Iraq to the east, Jordan to the south, and Israel to southwest. A country that houses high mountains, and deserts. Syria is home to diverse ethnic and religious groups, including the majority Syrian Arabs, Kurds, Turkemens, Assyrians, Armenians, Circassians, Mandeans and Greeks