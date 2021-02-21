People in Tse-Agbulu, Kunav, Sengev council ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State ran helter-skelter when two brothers slumped and died while engaged in a scuffle.

It was gathered that the duo who were quarrelling over their father’s land suddenly died within seconds of each other.

The brothers whose names were given as Iorhemba Adóón and Jima Adóón, both eldest sons of late Adóón Agbulu died during the incident which happened on February 5, 2021, between 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

A Facebook user, Udam Samuel Aseer Nts, who also shared the story on February 18, said trouble started when Jima hired a tractor to plough his rice farm near river Benue.

However, he was confronted by his brother, Iorhemba, who dispersed the workers on grounds that the land was their father’s which should be his inheritance being the first child.

His action angered Jima, who claimed to have stood by their late father who experienced difficulties before he died.

The brothers were said to have exchanged words and resorted to using charms as they made incantation against each other.

It was learnt that as they were chanting incantations, the elder brother slumped and in a matter of seconds, the younger one also slumped.

The duo were pronounced dead when they were rushed to the hospital.

The wake keep and burial of the brothers has been billed for 5th March and 6th March 2021, at their ancestral home in Tse-Agbulu, Sengev District Gwer-West LGA Benue.

