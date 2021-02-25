In December 2017, three other men were charged over the murder.

Agius and Vella, which are both 37-year-old, pleaded not guilty to complicity in the journalist, Caruana Galizia’s murder, possessing explosives and forming part of a criminal organisation.

The murder sparked international outrage and protests that forced prime minister Joseph Muscat to resign.

Caruana Galizia, a journalist and blogger described as a “one-woman Wikileaks,” was killed using a car bomb that blew up as she was leaving her countryside home.

One of them, Vincent Muscat, was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he pleaded guilty, with the judge confirming his cooperation with the police since the case started.

Agius and Vella were arrested in Tuesday afternoon police raids that took place as another man accused of murdering Caruana Galizia, Vincent Muscat, confirmed a plea deal with investigators.

Muscat agreed to a 15-year sentence in exchange for information that led to the raids.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, police commissioner, Angelo Gafa confirmed to journalists that investigators believe every person involved in the murder of the corruption-fighting journalist has been apprehended.

“With the evidence we have, we are in a position to say that every person involved, be it mastermind or accomplice, is under arrest or facing charges,” he said.

Muscat was one of three men accused of having placed and detonated the bomb that killed her.

Vella, who has tested positive for COVID-19, appeared in court in full personal protective equipment.

A taxi driver who has turned state’s witness has testified that he delivered money from millionaire business tycoon, Yorgen Fenech to Muscat and two other men, George and Alfred Degiorgio, to carry out the assassination.

Agius and Vella, along with two others, were also charged Wednesday with involvement in the 2015 assassination of lawyer Carmel Chircop.