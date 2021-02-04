Two siblings, on Wednesday, were arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Enugu for killing a makeup artist, Ijeoma Neke, in November 2020.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Ijeoma went missing after she was called for a makeup gig and a search appeal was launched on Twitter Nigeria. She was later found dead with her body doused with a corrosive substance suspected to be acid.

Sources explained that she had requested to know the venue where she was to do the job but was simply instructed to meet the prospective client at a bus stop.

Following investigations by the police and calls for justice, two siblings were arrested and brought before the court for their roles in Ijeoma’s death.

The siblings whose names were given as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka were brought before the court. Chiamaka, it was gathered, conspired with her brother to kill Ijeoma for allegedly having an affair with her boyfriend.

Chiamaka allegedly lured Ijeoma to the bus stop and when she got there, she sent a message to her friend saying she suspected something was amiss.

The siblings allegedly forced Ijeoma to drink a poisonous substance and then poured acid on her body after disposal.

In his testimony, an eyewitness said he saw Emeka Ifezue pour acid on Ijeoma’s body after they dumped her at the Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

The deceased’s boyfriend was also present in court and will also be testifying against the two siblings.

The case was adjoined to February 24, 2021.

