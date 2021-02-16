Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill is revealing more details about his relationship with his former personal assistant turned wife, Rosy Meurer.

In another birthday post Churchill shared shortly after introducing Meurer as his wife, he shared that they have been together for two years.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported that Churchill had used the occasion of Rosy Meurer‘s birthday to reveal that she is now his wife by addressing her as Mrs Churchill.

In another post where he revealed they have been together for two years, he said, “May God bless you today on your birthday and every day after. May you be comforted by His presence in your life. You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our life. Raising a glass in celebration of you, and sending many best wishes for your birthday, #twoyearsandstronger,”

Recall that back in 2017, shortly after her split from Olakunle Churchill. Dikeh had accused Rosy Meurer, who was a former personal assistant to Churchill Olakunle, for wrecking her marriage.⁣ ⁣”I am aware of her. I am aware that she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware that my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason that my husband abandoned his son and me for close to two months just before the big foundation thing we did in December,” Tonto Dikeh had disclosed in an interview.⁣

⁣

⁣Rosy Meurer debunked the allegations.⁣ However, both Meurer and Churchill have remained very close friends, with both penning emotional messages to each other on their birthdays.

⁣

From videos of physical assault to insults on social media, the former couple kept Nigerians glued to their social media pages for years, as both regaled Nigerians with sordid details of their marriage and subsequent divorce. Dikeh and Olakunle who share a son, King together, had one of the messiest divorce Nigeria has ever witnessed in the entertainment industry.

