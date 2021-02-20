Williams Babalola

The United States has formally re-entered the Paris Agreement on Friday.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order beginning the 30-day process for the US to re-enter the global pact hours after he was sworn-in

Former president Donald Trump had ordered the US’ exit of the agreement late last year, making the country the only to pull out of the deal since its adoption I’m 2015.

Altogether, the US have been away from the Paris Agreement for 107 days after Trump completed the three-year withdrawal process one day after the November election.

Rejoining the Paris Agreement is a significant step by the Biden administration to reverse the climate policies of the last four years, during which Trump rolled back or loosened many of the country’s bedrock environmental policies and regulations.

On Twitter Friday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken called it “a good day in our fight against the climate crisis” and promised that the US would “waste no time in engaging our partners around the world to build our global resilience.

“Now, as momentous as our joining the Agreement was in 2016 and as momentous as our rejoining is today, what we do in the coming weeks, months, and years is even more important.

“You have seen and will continue to see us weaving climate change into our most important bilateral and multilateral conversations at all levels. In these conversations, we’re asking other leaders: how can we do more together?” he inquired.

Under the agreement, countries are expected to improve their commitments to prevent greenhouse gas emissions every five years.

Like this: Like Loading...