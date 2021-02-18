Williams Babalola

Uganda’s musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has lamented that the country’s Supreme Court is biased against him after the court rejected a poll petition he submitted.

Uganda’s Supreme Court said Wine didn’t meet the February 14 deadline to submit an additional 120 affidavits. The court rejected the documents on that ground on Tuesday.

Bobi Wine later addressed his supporters at his party office in Kampala threatening to withdraw the case if such frustrations persist.

“We have been collecting evidence and more is still coming in but the Supreme Court has rejected 250 affidavits we filed yesterday (February 15) much as hearing of the petition hasn’t started. We want to put the Supreme Court on notice that if this persists, we are not going to be part of that mockery, the next step is to take the matter to the public court,” Mr. Kyagulanyi said.

The case had suffered a major setback earlier as Wine filed a petition to amend the suit stating that three of the judges should excuse themselves because of their bonds with President Yoweri Museveni

Bobi Wine claimed that Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo was President Museveni’s lawyer in 2006 while Justice Mike Chibita was Mr. Museveni’s private secretary on legal affairs, while Justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi is a relative of Security Minister Elly Tumwine, according to local media.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine released a list of at least 243 people he claims were abducted by the government.

On Twitter, Wine said his team has hundreds of other names that are still being verified before they can be published.

In a televised speech Saturday, Museveni said that security agencies are responsible for the people reported missing, calling them “terrorists” who were planning anarchy in the country.

He said the missing people were arrested by either the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, the intelligence wing of the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces, or by the commando units.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Wine accused the military of assaulting his supporters when he went to the UN to deliver a petition.

He said, “Today we went to the @UNHumanRights office in Kampala to deliver a petition against the continuing abductions, torture and murder of our supporters. The military was waiting. Right outside the gate of the UN office, they attacked and beat up journalists and elected leaders!

“In a very contemptuous manner, they descended on everyone they could land on and beat them without mercy. They smashed windscreens of the vehicles we went with. Several colleagues were rushed to hospital. Museveni will certainly not force us into submission. We shall be free.”