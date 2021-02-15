Williams Babalola

A UK company, Camellia Group , has compensated a number of Kenyan and Malawian women for gross human rights abuses and allegations of rape.

The company, which agreed to settle legal claims, did so due to allegations against two of its businesses in Africa.

There have been series of severe allegations on the firm’s guards who have been accused of committing horrible crimes that range from killings, rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based abuses.

The Macadamia, tea and avocado company paid a total of over $9.7 million to 85 women in Muranga country in central Kenya and Mulanje and Thyolo districts of Malawi.

A statement from the company’s update, “In January 2020, Camellia Plc announced that it and certain UK subsidiary companies faced legal claims in the UK based on allegations against two businesses in its African operations, namely Kakuzi in Kenya and EPM in Malawi . These claims have now been resolved at settlements costing up to £4.6m in relation to the Kenyan claims,and £2.3m in relation to the Malawian claims.”

Camellia Group has also pledged to amicably curb the excesses of its worker, stating that it will address any issue that will rise in future due to misdeeds from member of its staff.

They also promised to build new roads and employ safety marshals to provide security to communities and workers.

Besides the pay, the group also promised to work on improving safety for its female employees to prevent an recurrence of these abuses, while also facilitating community amenities and training programs for its employees.

“The settlement is intended not only to resolve the claims themselves but also to help Kakuzi to strengthen its relations with the local communities and to continue to support the thousands of smallholder farmers who rely on Kakuzi to get their avocados to market,” said Camellia.