Williams Babalola

Buckingham Palace has announced on Friday that the kingdom will withdraw all honorary appointments given to Britain’s Prince Harry after he told Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife, Meghan Markle will not return as working royals.

A year ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, quitted frontline royal duties, a move that breached the British monarchy.

Since then, they have maintained a private life, embarking on a life that involves various commercial ventures in the United States, and now live in California.

Harry had earlier agreed to review the decision that caused a controversy in the palace. It was the arrangement he agreed to at an emergency summit with the Queen in early 2020 to permit him to exit the palace initially.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Harry, a former soldier, holds several honorary military titles, as well as Commonwealth appointments and some other patronages.

Meghan was also handed several honorary roles after she wed Harry in a fairytale ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple, who are expecting their second child, are poised to give an “intimate” interview about their lives with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.