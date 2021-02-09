Williams Babalola

The report stated that the act is a violation of international law and also accused the regime leader, Kim Jong Un of purchasing mass-destruction weapons with illicit finances while the fate of the nation’s economy is swerving.

The report was authored by the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea, the body charged with monitoring the enforcement and efficacy of sanctions levied against the Kim regime as punishment for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development.

The document revealed that during the period of 2019 and 2020, these North Korean hackers grabbed $316.4 million worth of virtual assets from an unnamed nation under the UN.

Also, the report accused North Korea producing fissile material, maintaining nuclear facilities and upgrading its ballistic missile infrastructure even as it continues to explore material and technology for these programs overseas.

For several years, North Korea has strived to build substantial nuclear weapons and improved missiles to compliment, not minding the cost of these weapons and the effect it has on the country’s relationship, as the UN placed a ban on the country against conducting nearly any activities with other countries.

According to the UN investigators, an unnamed country alleged that North Korea might mount a nuclear device to a ballistic missile of all range, it, however, expressed doubt that those missiles could successfully re-enter the Earth.

An anonymous source at the United Nations Security Council shared a part of the document and kept some confidential details.