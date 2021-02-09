Williams Babalola
A confidential United Nations report has accused a group of North Korean hackers of stealing more than $300 million in 2020 for the purchase of nuclear and ballistic missiles for the country, CNN reports.
The report stated that the act is a violation of international law and also accused the regime leader, Kim Jong Un of purchasing mass-destruction weapons with illicit finances while the fate of the nation’s economy is swerving.
The report was authored by the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea, the body charged with monitoring the enforcement and efficacy of sanctions levied against the Kim regime as punishment for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development.
The document revealed that during the period of 2019 and 2020, these North Korean hackers grabbed $316.4 million worth of virtual assets from an unnamed nation under the UN.
Also, the report accused North Korea producing fissile material, maintaining nuclear facilities and upgrading its ballistic missile infrastructure even as it continues to explore material and technology for these programs overseas.
For several years, North Korea has strived to build substantial nuclear weapons and improved missiles to compliment, not minding the cost of these weapons and the effect it has on the country’s relationship, as the UN placed a ban on the country against conducting nearly any activities with other countries.
According to the UN investigators, an unnamed country alleged that North Korea might mount a nuclear device to a ballistic missile of all range, it, however, expressed doubt that those missiles could successfully re-enter the Earth.
An anonymous source at the United Nations Security Council shared a part of the document and kept some confidential details.
The Panel’s report is comprised of information received from UN member countries, intelligence agencies, the media and those who flee the country, not North Korea itself. These reports are typically released every sixth months, one in the early fall and another in early spring.
An anonymous source at the United Nations Security Council shared a part of the document and kept some confidential details.
The Panel’s report is comprised of information received from UN member countries, intelligence agencies, the media and those who flee the country, not North Korea itself. These reports are typically released every sixth months, one in the early fall and another in early spring.
Not minding the connection he built with former US President Donald Trump, the North Korean leader, Kim disclosed at a meeting last month that Korea would build a modern, advanced weapons for its nuclear and missile programs, like tactical nuclear weapons and advanced warheads designed to penetrate missile defense systems to deter the U. S.
Though U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan is undisclosed at the moment, his National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, said last week that the administration is conducting a policy review and that he would not “get ahead of that review” in public.
Comments