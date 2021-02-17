Williams Babalola

Trying to discourage rebellious activities in the region, the Secretary-General made the call in a video message to the G5 Sahel Summit held in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, to discuss the group’s anti-insurgency operations in the region.

Guterres said his concern for the deteriorating security situation in Chad capital remains even as it seem like there has been a development lately, which includes conducting a violent-free election in the nation.

He singled out the Liptako-Gourma area, where “the spiral of violence is aggravating an already difficult humanitarian situation.”

“And once again, it is the civilian population that is paying the price, there are more than two million displaced persons. Millions of others are facing acute food insecurity and this is all in the context of a major climate crisis,” he said.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more than six million people into extreme poverty with the nation having to deal with socio-economic and health challenges that has arisen because of the pandemic.

Noting that the G5 Sahel had a key role to play in addressing the crisis, the UN chief called for “stable and predictable” funding for its joint force.

“African peace support and counter-terrorism operations must receive a mandate by the Security Council under Chapter VII and sustained financing, including through assessed contributions,” he stated.

He added that beyond the security response, governments should prioritise development, the rule of law and good governance which he described as the cornerstones of stability in the region.