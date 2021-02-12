A 500 level student of the Moddibo Adama University, Yola, and five others, have been handed a death sentence for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The judgement was given on Wednesday by an Adamawa State High Court presided by Honourable Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri,

The student whose name was given as Munbe Bala of the Department of Mathematics and Education was convicted alongside a former staff of the Nigeria Communication Satellite, Abuja, Afu Stephen.

Others who were convicted include Peter Eli, Hassan Yusuf, Bobi Mabudi and Emmanuel Kenneth.

The suspects were earlier arraigned before the court on five counts bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery and stood as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th defendants, respectively.

Upon cross-examination at previous sittings, the accused persons and now convicts pleaded not guilty to the offences, and in order to prove its case, the prosecution called eight witnesses.

The prosecution also tendered six documents which were admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits.

The death sentence was admitted to the suspects for a crime they committed in 2015.

The suspects had on 29th and 31st August 2015 respectively in Boshikiri town, Guyuk Local Government Area agreed to carry out an act by mounting illegal roadblocks on a bridge along the Lafiya-Savannah Sugar Company in Lamurde Local Government Area.

The convicts were found guilty of capitalizing on the roadblock to perpetrate heinous crimes.

