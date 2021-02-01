Students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), on Monday, February 1, 2021, staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of the school to kick against the recent hike in tuition fees and other issues.

The students who bore several placards with different inscriptions were also protesting against the closure of the portal meant for the payment of school fees and other dues.

The UniAbuja students blocked the popular Giri-Airport road.

While some of the students protested virtually, others embarked on the demonstration using social media channels, especially Twitter.

Pictures circulating on social media showed most of the protesting UNIABUJA students wearing their face mask, however, violating the social distancing protocol.

“Students are protesting against the closure of school fees portal and 5k payment for late registration of courses,” a Twitter user, @Akachi68 wrote.

“End school fees hike! We cannot pay over 100 per cent increase. The University of Abuja is a federal university. ETF is building the school. What is the increment for?” asked @mayorkheengz.

Reopening and extension of the school fees portal till the end of the session, no late registration fee including Add and Drop, review and reduction of school fees ahead of next session, and postponement of the first semester examination to 8th of March 2021 are all part of demands being made by the protesting students.

Like this: Like Loading...