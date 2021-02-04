The Lagos State Police Command has said the young man who jumped to his death from the 7th floor of 1004 estate when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the neighbourhood was not a target.

It was gathered that the man was a guest at the estate and not a target for cyber fraud. He only panicked.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the operatives of the EFCC stormed the 1004 estate this morning to arrest some suspected internet fraudsters.

Eyewitnesses who shared their experience online had said the operatives went from one apartment to the other, knocking, and if denied access, they broke in.

They added that the deceased, upon hearing that EFCC operatives were in the estate, allegedly became apprehensive and jumped from the 7th floor to his death.

A video obtained by The Street Journal showed the deceased being conveyed to the mortuary in a police truck as resident gathered in shock, lamenting.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Lagos, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police will try to trace his identity and break the news to his family members.

Adejobi said:

”We recorded a case of yet to be identified young man that jumped from the 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, VI, Lagos, today at about 8.45 am when operatives of the EFCC were on operation at the Estate. Based on preliminary findings, the deceased was not even a target of the operatives. And he was a guest at the estate. It’s quite unfortunate. We will try and trace his identity so as to relay the incident to the family and take the necessary police action.”

Like this: Like Loading...