There was uproar over the weekend after the caretaker of one of the off-campus hostels at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Ezinwanne Lodge, killed a student of the institution, Anthony Chinweotito Emmanuel.

It was gathered that Anthony, a first-year student of the Department of Building Technology, was hit with a saw blade on his stomach on Tuesday but died Saturday night in a hospital.

According to reports from some students in the hostel, the unidentified caretaker had locked up the water supply because some students refused to pay the full house rent.

The students had argued that they did not live in the hostel between March 2020 and January 2021, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The students who were angry that the taps were locked decided to open them and fetch water in the absence of the caretaker.

When the caretaker came back and saw the tap opened, he proceeded to use a saw and cut open the water pipe, a development that led to a fracas.

In the heat of the argument, Anthony was allegedly stabbed by the caretaker, who was said to have also gone ahead to hit the student with a plank.

The caretaker absconded after Anthony slumped.

After being rejected by several hospitals, he was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri where he breathed his last on Saturday.

While the spokesman of Imo Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu has said he is not aware of the development, a source at the Nekede police station, confirmed to The Nation that the caretaker has been arrested.

