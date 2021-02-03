The public affairs section of the US mission Nigeria has called for application from qualified Nigerians wishing to teach Hausa or Yoruba languages and cultures to American students in US universities and colleges.

The FLTA program is designed to offer young foreign teachers an opportunity to teach Yoruba language and culture to American students in universities and colleges.

The program also allows participants to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the cultures and customs of the United States by engaging in non-degree studies while strengthening the instruction of foreign languages at US colleges and universities.

In a statement on its website, the US stated: “Becoming a participant carries with it a great responsibility. Along with their studies, participants teach language courses, supervise language labs and lead language table discussions.

“They may also act as resource persons in conversation groups, cultural representatives, attendants in language laboratories, coordinators of extra-curricular activities, guest speakers in civilisation courses, head of language clubs, houses, tables and much more.

“Grant Benefit: the grant covers the grantee’s round trip airfare to the US, a settling-in allowance, monthly stipend, housing allowance, health insurance, and a tuition scholarship for their coursework.

“Provisions will be made for participants to attend a Fulbright FLTA summer orientation in the United States before beginning their program. During the FLTA program, fellows are also invited to participate in a special Fulbright enrichment seminar and conference for professional development and networking opportunities.

“Note: the grant does not cover travel of family members, hence grantees will not be allowed to travel with spouse and children or relatives to the United States even at their own expense.

”Field of Study: competition is open to applicants who major in English Language, Education, Hausa, Yoruba, Linguistics and Languages.”

