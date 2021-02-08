A US-based Nigerian simply identified as Chinweizu, escaped from a kidnappers’ den after he was abducted on the Akara Isuikwuato Road in Abia State alongside an unidentified woman.

According to reports, the kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, abducted the duo around 3 pm on February 3, 2021, and marched them into the forest.

A source close to Chinweizu told newsmen that while inside the bush, three of the kidnappers left the male victim with one of their armed colleagues and took the young woman away to possibly rape her.

Chinweizu, however, attacked the kidnapper when he turned his back on him.

The source, according to THE PUNCH, said, “He (Chineweizu) kicked the kidnapper from behind and picked his gun and used it’s butt to consistently hit the eyes of the gang member until the white part of one of the eyes almost popped out.”

He added that the kidnapper’s gang members left the young woman when they heard the cry of their colleague and rushed to help him.

“But before they could get there, the kidnapped victim had gone after inflicting a serious injury on one of the kidnappers, who is a Fulani man. He (Chinweizu) also took the kidnapper’s gun away.

“He reported the matter to the Army and they said the kidnappers would rush their colleague to the nearest hospital. Some of the hospitals were informed about the development and on the same day, the kidnappers came to one of the hospitals with their injured colleague.

“They were immediately rounded up. The victim was called upon to identify them before they were taken away by security operatives,” the source added.

Similarly, another source in Isuikwuato corroborated Chinweizu’s escape story to the publication, saying:

“They kidnapped an Ahaba man and a woman of unconfirmed origin. Both were taken to their camp in the heart of the forest.

“The man disarmed and wounded one of his captors and escaped, while the others were attempting to rape the female captive. The cry of the disarmed kidnapper disrupted the rape and the two victims escaped in different directions.

“Today, three of the kidnappers came to Ahaba junction for medical attention for the injured kidnapper. Unknown to them, a trap had been set and in time, soldiers and policemen arrived and took them away.”

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident, saying the suspected kidnappers seized Chinweizu and a woman after they had shot a 63-year-old man dead.

“Following a report made by one Mrs Cecelia Azu of Ebouwnana Afikpo in Ebonyi State that while they were travelling from Umuahia along the Akara Isuikwuato Road around 3pm in a Toyota Highlander, hoodlums wanted to kidnap her husband, one Jacob Azu, 63, but they shot him dead.

“The said hoodlums also kidnapped one Chinweizu and took him into the bush. While they were taking him into the bush, Chinweizu summoned courage and overpowered one of the kidnappers and collected his gun from him.

“He eventually escaped from the scene and took the gun and handed it over to the relevant agencies, who took the firearm into custody and also took the corpse of the deceased Jacob to the mortuary.”

Like this: Like Loading...