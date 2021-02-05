A Christian missionary has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for sexually abusing underage girls in an orphanage in Kenya.
Gregory Dow had set up the orphanage with his wife in 2008.
The orphanage was partly funded by churches in Lancaster county in the US state of Pennsylvania and was in operation for almost a decade before Dow fled in 2017.
“Gregory Dow is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing, said the FBI’s, Michael Driscoll.
Last year, Dow pleaded guilty in the US to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in a foreign place.
The FBI acted on a tip-off and Mr Dow was charged in July 2019.
Margaret Ruto found her family’s village in uproar after two girls, aged 12 and 14, had escaped the orphanage and shared stories of sexual abuse.
She ‘turned detective’ and took down the testimonies of the abused girls herself.
Acting on the information provided by Ms Ruto, the FBI confirmed that Dow had sexually abused at least four teenage girls between 2013 and 2017.
“Two of the girls were as young as 11 years old when the abuse began.
“The defendant’s wife even transported the victims to a medical clinic to have birth control devices implanted into their arms, which allowed Dow to perpetuate his crimes without fear of impregnating his victims, the US attorney’s office said in a statement after Dow was sentenced.
In 1996 he pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, for which he received two years’ probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender for a decade.
