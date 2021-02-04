Last month, US rapper Lil Uzi Vert, 26, hinted that he may possibly implant a diamond into his forehead. He finally made good his promise by implanting a pink natural diamond worth millions of dollars.

According to Page Six, the rapper spent the past four years paying for the nearly ’10 to 11 carats’ natural pink diamond worth $24 million.

The 26-year-old is renowned for his penchant for splashing exorbitant amounts of money on watches, clothes, cars, and all types of jewelry.

But he took his love for the good things of life to another level on January 30 when he announced that he had just finished paying Elliot Eliantte, his jewelry designer, to acquire the expensive diamond since he started doing the payment in 2017.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face, he had written.

He had also revealed that the diamond costs more than he has ever spent on cars as well as his home.

“Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it, all my cars together, plus home, this took so long now I can get this money, he had replied a fan while explaining the worth of the diamond.

In series of posts on his social media pages on Wednesday, 3 February, the ‘XO Tour Llif3’ crooner confirmed he had eventually implanted the diamond on his forehead.

The rapper could be seen in a video shared on his Instagram page flaunting the pink diamond while vibing to a song. He had accompanied the video with a terse post reading ‘beauty is pain’.

The music star also shared other clips on his Instagram Stories, with one of them simply captioned ‘true’, a response to the curiosity over whether or not he had carried out the implant.

The development has since ignited a plethora of mixed reactions on social media, especially Twitter.

“I am fine with Lil Uzi Vert having a forehead diamond but the forehead diamond being off-centre is unforgivable, a user wrote.

“Lil Uzi Vert really got a $24 million dollar diamond implanted in his forehead, I have no words, another user wrote.

