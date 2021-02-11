Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019. The first shipment of a Russian missile defense system has arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday, moving the country closer to possible U.S. sanctions and a new standoff with Washington. The U.S. has strongly urged NATO member Turkey to pull back from the deal, warning the country that it will face economic sanctions. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)

Williams Babalola

The US has reiterated its disapproval of Turkey’s possession of Russian S-400 missiles which were originally built to target NATO hardware and acquired by Ankara in July 2019.

The US has repeatedly asked Turkey to decommission the S-400 missiles and this has further deepen the dispute between the NATO allies.

State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said during a news briefing in Washington on Wednesday, “We have and we continue to urge Turkey not to retain this system.

“We have very profound concerns about the S-400 system and the S-400 system in the context of a NATO ally. They threaten the security of NATO technology and they’re inconsistent with Turkey’s commitments as a NATO ally.”

Turkey might be willing to refrain from the full deployment of the Russian air defence system and is prepared to make concessions, including agreeing to limited use of the Russian missile-defense system, because it’s eager to secure the future supply of spare parts for its U.S.-made weapons and avoid damage to its economy, two Turkish officials familiar with relations between the countries said earlier this week. The Defence Minister of Turkey, Hulusi Akar said, “We’ve said this before, whatever the model used for the S-300 on Crete, we’re open to negotiating. “It’s not as if we’ll always use them. These systems are used according to the state of threats. We will make decisions based on that.” “The most sensitive issue in our relations with the US is the country’s support to the YPG, the PKK’s arm in Syria “We can find a solution for the S-400s in our negotiations with the US but we expect them to see the facts about the YPG. If we cannot find a solution, we cannot go anywhere in relations with the US.”

