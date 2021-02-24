Williams Babalola

The United States through the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has said that it will contest for positions under the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term, three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the rights body.

Blinken, disclosed this on Wednesday.

Trump had in June 2018 backed out of the rights body describing it as a “hypocritical and self-serving organisation” that displayed “unending hostility towards Israel”.

According to a video between the Secretary and the council on Wednesday, “I’m pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term. We humbly ask for the support of all UN member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body.”

The United States announced earlier this month that it would re-engage with the 47-member council after Trump’s administration pulled the country out.

The top American diplomat, in his virtual address to the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council sought for the support of all UN member states America’s bid to return to a seat in the inter-governmental body.

In his address to the UNHRC , he said, “The United States is placing democracy and human rights at the center of our foreign policy, because they are essential for peace and stability.

“This commitment is firm and grounded in our own experience as a democracy, imperfect and often falling short of our own ideals, but striving always for a more inclusive, respectful, and free country.”

He, however, said that the Joe Biden-led administration still agree with some of the criticism that last administration held against the UN.

“Institutions are not perfect. As the United States reengages, we urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel,” he said.

“In addition, we will focus on ensuring that the council membership reflects high standards for upholding human rights,” he vowed.

Blinken said the US will continue to call out abuses in places like Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Iran.