Ahead of Valentine’s Day taking place tomorrow, February 14, 2021, cakes and flowers have topped the list of purchases made by Nigerians.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mrs Hannah Jonathan, Founder and Coach, Soul Spice Sex Reflection, said there was a 45% increment in the sale of adult-themed toys compared with 2019.

She attributed this development to the impact of the Covid-19 which has restricted the movement of any people, couples inclusive.

Mrs Jonathan said Nigerians had become more open to exploring new options to spicing up sexual activities.

“This year is way better than last year, even though, during the lockdown, we almost ran out of stock on our sex toys.

“And, in spite of the over 100 per cent increase in prices, people are still willing to buy.

“I will say to you that so far, we have recorded a 45 per cent increase in the sales of all our items.

“Married persons are no longer shy to explore and be vocal about exploring what they want, especially, attaining climax with our orgasm cream. People are even giving out these toys as gifts to their partners and loved ones.

“I made about 50 adult-themed cards as a trial run and they are almost out of stock. So, generally, sales are better this year and we are glad for it,” she said.

Similalry, Ms Ruth Expama, Salesperson, Lulu Lingerie, told NAN that she was hopeful that people would do more purchases ahead of tomorrow’s Valentine’s day.

“So far, we are just expectant even though we have not recorded that many sales.

“The Valentine’s Day is a Sunday, the weekend fever will definitely catch up with people.

“They will expectedly visit our shops in their numbers as has been the norm,” she said.

Cake bakers were also not left out the galore as some of them recorded at least 50%sales increase.

Mrs Oluwatobiloba Agbebi, Director, CakesbyButtercup, attributed the increment to the fact that cakes and celebrations usually go hand in hand.

“People are just really grateful to still be alive to celebrate their loved ones, following the deaths and negativities recorded from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Sales have been awesome. I can say this year’s Valentine celebration is better than last year’s.

“This is probably because people have gone through a lot with the COVID-19, and their loved ones want to make them feel good.’’

She said: “I have four orders going to the same family for Val; so, you can tell how happy people are to be alive at this period

“ I designed a “Be Mine” package that is affordable; 12 chocolate and red velvet cupcakes, fully decorated, costs N5,000. The same, but with an added bottle of wine, go for N7,500.

“The six inches chocolate and red velvet cake with a bottle of fruit wine and a card costs N8,000. An additional chocolate bar to that package makes it N10, 000,’’ she said.

Another set of people currently making sales are wig sellers.

Miss Latifah Abu, a wig dealer and Chief Executive Officer of Wholesome Hairs, said that the purchases of wigs had gone up by over 50 per cent, especially “bone straight” hairs.

She attributed the development to ladies preference for more meaningful, impactful and long-lasting gifts, adding that hair dealers had taken advantage of the season to provide good deals for their customers, which led to improved patronage.

“Ladies have stepped up to receiving nice hairs as gifts at any season of celebration and Valentine’s Day is not left out.

“I have been sorting hair delivery back to back with the majority of my orders coming from the menfolk who t know the value of adding beauty to a woman’s looks through good hair.

“So, sales have really gone up and it will remain so for almost a week after the Valentine’s Day celebration,” she said.

According to NAN, other items topping the chart include cards, roses, towels, mugs, picture frames, matching clothing items and perfumes.

