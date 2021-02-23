Williams Babalola

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant has slammed rapper, Meek Mill over his recent rap that she described as humiliating to her husband’s memory.

The rapper released the lines of his latest rap song, where he used the name of the late legend in a way that Mrs Bryant doesn’t find appealing.

Mill who released part of the rap through his Instagram story posted, “Yeah, if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

However, Vanessa, a widow to the deceased, while reacting to the rap song told Meek she finds the line “extremely insensitive and disrespectful.”

She told him he can do better than that, adding that his latest release “lacks respect and tact”.

“Dear Meekmill I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful period.

“I am not familiar with any of your music but I believe you can do better than this.

“If you are a fan, fine. There are better ways to show your admiration for my late husband. This lacks respect and act,” she said.

Recall that kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died when his helicopter crashed into a hillside in southern California.

All other persons on board were killed and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Island Express Helicopters, the company operating the chopper that killed late Bryant filed a suit against the air traffic controllers that were on duty late last year.

The lawyers for the firm argued that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, contacted Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control and requested “flight following,” or radar assistance.

They said the controller dismissed the request and replied: “I’m going to lose radar and comms probably pretty shortly.”

The suit called the denial improper “because radar contact had not been lost and services were being denied based on the possibility that they might be lost at some point in the future.”