State governors have agreed to compensate victims of herders/farmers clashes in their various states.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of the National Economic Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The council also has the Central Bank of Nigeria’ Governor and relevant ministers as members.

The decision to pay compensation was part of the communique adopted by the governors.

Abiodun noted those who suffered loses in targeted attacks must be made to have a sense of compensation.

He also said the council resolved that there must be public condemnation of hatred against minority groups, as it advised that members of non-indigenous groups should be incorporated into local security groups.

Abiodun said, “The chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State updated council on security situation and community policing as follows.

“He stressed the importance of the protection of all residents of all states including non-indigenous communities and religious and ethnic minorities within state jurisdictions.

“He stressed the need for the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of crime.

“It was agreed that in collaboration with federal authorities, the reconstruction of destroyed homes and payment of compensation where appropriate by state authorities for damage to property and livelihoods sustained during targeted attacks on communities within their jurisdictions must be done.

“It was also resolved that deceased victims of such violence are duly accorded dignified burial rites.”

Like this: Like Loading...