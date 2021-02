Army officers have rescued a 43-year-old man and his drivers from the hands of Kidnappers in Abia State, South-East Nigeria.

The man and his driver, 38, were said to be coming from Enugu and were heading to Bende Local Government Area of Abia State when they were intercepted by the bandits.

However, the prompt arrival of the army saved the day.

The visibly terrified man and the driver could be seen appreciating the security agents for coming to their rescue.

Watch the video below:

