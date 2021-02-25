A trending video has captured the moment a yet-to-be-identified driver who knocked a policeman over a bridge in Lagos State, in a bid to resist arrest by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

It was, however, gathered that the policeman is still alive but in critical condition.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, the police officer broke an arm and is in critical condition.

He faulted those supporting the action of the driver, saying that he committed multiple offences, including resisting arrest by LASTMA.

“The officer is not dead. He broke an arm and in critical condition. I will personally investigate this and the driver must face the Law FULLY for committing MULTIPLE Offences,” he tweeted.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the incident some social media users defended the driver while others condemned the act, calling for the arrest of everyone at the scene.

Wale Adetona @iSlimfit said, “The driver was completely at fault. Let’s not make excuses for him. I know the LASTMA guys can be so unruly too but the driver shouldn’t have resisted arrest.”

@iamdodo said, “It shouldn’t have escalated to this stage if the officers are provided with necessary tools. Training them on how to de-escalate tense situations would go a long way. However, the driver must face the law!”

Dami added, “Everybody at that scene should be charged. LASTMA and police need to learn how to behave. Send a ticket to him or run his plates, find the owner of the car, and fine the owner. When he wants to renew his license or collect his tax clearance, he will see he owes the government.”

