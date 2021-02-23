Godwin Freeman, one of the Special Assistants to the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has threatened to commit suicide over unpaid salaries.

In a video that has since gone viral online, Freeman claimed he has not seen a dime since his appointment last year.

The Special Assistant who alleged that he got a loan to process documentation of his appointment lamented he has been unable to service it because of the non-payment of his wages.

Speaking in the video, Freeman said:

“I am ready to die in this office. I have chosen by myself to take my life. I lost everything. I was there living my life and they called me to take an appointment. They asked me to borrow money to do clearance.

“At the end of the day, they selected some people and pay is N100, 000. Telling me Ben Ayade said, Ben Ayade said. So I should go and get a letter from Ben Ayade.”

Freeman added, “Please don’t touch me. I will die for them…I sold everything to pay that young man.

“I borrowed money, came here and did documentation hoping that when I am paid, I will pay back the loan. See, my wife gave birth through CS. A baby girl, I just said let me see what I can do but nothing…”

Watch the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...