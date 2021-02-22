A young man who saw his ‘supposed girlfriend’ having lunch with another man in an eatery in broad daylight, got angry and confronted them.

Just as guests in the eatery watched in amazement, he further humiliated her by collecting the wig and easy footwear he bought for her.

In the video which has begun circulating on social media, the lady could be seen trying to plead with him, however, he snatched the wig and slippers from her.

In the midst of the drama, the man she was having lunch with walked out of the premises, while others could be heard condemning the act.

Watch the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...